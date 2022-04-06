Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE NBXG opened at 13.59 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 11.58 and a twelve month high of 20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 221,837 shares during the last quarter.

