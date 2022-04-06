Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.46 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $929.25 million and approximately $84.46 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,064,899,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,898,595 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

