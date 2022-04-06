New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Robert Millner Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.36 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$336,200.00 ($252,781.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About New Hope (Get Rating)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

