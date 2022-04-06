New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

