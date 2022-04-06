New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

