New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of BioLife Solutions worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.77 million, a P/E ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 1.75.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $332,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,848 shares of company stock worth $3,327,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

