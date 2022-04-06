New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

