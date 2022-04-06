New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Cato worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cato by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cato by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 221,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cato by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

NYSE CATO opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cato in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cato Profile (Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.