New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.