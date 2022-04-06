New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $877,000 Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Marcus worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth $177,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

