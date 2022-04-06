New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $581,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UHAL stock opened at $572.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

