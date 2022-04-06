New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meritor were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meritor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

