New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

