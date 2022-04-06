New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,448 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Woodmark by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $813.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.09.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

