NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its position in Nokia by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nokia by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,259,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 230,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

