NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

