NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $299.86 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.71 and a 200 day moving average of $352.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

