NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

