NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

