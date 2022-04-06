NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,294 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

