NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,008,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $702.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $721.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,153.34. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

