NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 28,036 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

