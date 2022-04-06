NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

