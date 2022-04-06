Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 3,500 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BIG opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.
Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
