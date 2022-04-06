Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 3,500 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BIG opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

