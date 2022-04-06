NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDACU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

