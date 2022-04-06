Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Down 0.1%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

