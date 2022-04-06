Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.35. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 115,106 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.