Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.87

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.87 and traded as high as C$41.41. Northland Power shares last traded at C$41.33, with a volume of 588,275 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.86.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

