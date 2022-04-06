Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.30 on Friday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.37.
Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
