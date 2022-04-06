NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NG stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.
