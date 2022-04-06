NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NG stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.