Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Novavax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

NVAX stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

