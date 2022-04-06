Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 9.8%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.20. 80,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 130,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.
The company has a market cap of C$80.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)
Featured Stories
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.