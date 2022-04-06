Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 9.8%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.20. 80,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 130,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a market cap of C$80.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39.

Get Nubeva Technologies alerts:

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.