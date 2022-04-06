NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. NULS has a market capitalization of $47.52 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.44 or 0.07342400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,115.74 or 1.00022160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00053110 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.