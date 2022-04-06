Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 6%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 38,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 862,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

