Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NAZ opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.