Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $12.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

