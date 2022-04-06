Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 346,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

