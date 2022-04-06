Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
NYXH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.
Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
