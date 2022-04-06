O3Swap (O3) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.44 or 0.07342400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,115.74 or 1.00022160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00053110 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

