Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,341,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.10. 1,799,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,894. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.73 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

