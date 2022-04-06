Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $216,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. 1,504,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,007. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

