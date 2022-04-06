Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,873 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. 1,344,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.