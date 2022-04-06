Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $14.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,673. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.94.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.