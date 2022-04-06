OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Raised to C$3.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

