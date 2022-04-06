ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $11,283.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

