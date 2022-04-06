OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.84

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 15451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5,280.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 422,224 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $14,393,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 31,901.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 344,531 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

