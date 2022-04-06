Oikos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $37,713.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00045872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.18 or 0.07316682 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,705.81 or 1.00554367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00050783 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

