Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Gap Down to $14.64

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $14.30. Old Second Bancorp shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 780 shares changing hands.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

