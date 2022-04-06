Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,534. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

