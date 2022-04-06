Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,534. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
