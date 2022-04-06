OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target Raised to €48.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

